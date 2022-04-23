STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress-BJP blame game over temple demolition in Alwar

Politics has heated up in the desert state after a bulldozer was run over a temple during an anti-encroachment drive in Alwar district.

Published: 23rd April 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Representational image of BJP and Congress flags. (File photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  Politics has heated up in the desert state after a bulldozer was run over a temple during an anti-encroachment drive in Alwar district. While the BJP said the state’s ruling Congress was doing “revenge politics”, the latter retaliated by pointing out that the temple demolition was initiated by a BJP-ruled municipality board.

The Rajgarh administration claimed that action was taken to remove encroachments according to the town’s master plan. According to revenue records, there was a road of about 60 feet but now it is not even 25-foot-wide. Over the years, there have been a lot of encroachments, the town administration said. 

Meanwhile, Hindu organisations accused Congress MLA  Johri Lal Meena, SDM Keshav Kumar Meena and EO Banwari Lal Meena of collusion to demolish the temple. They alleged the police didn’t file an FIR despite their complaint. 

While the chairman of the municipality board said the action was taken at the level of the administration, local officials claimed a resolution to clear the encroachment was passed by the municipality. A video of MLA Meena is going viral on social media. In the video, he is seen telling people that they had elected a BJP board and that was why the demolition happened. He claimed in the video that 34 councillors of the BJP gave their consent to remove the encroachments while the Congress had only one councillor.

District Collector Nakate Shivprasad said the decision to take up the demolition drive was made unanimously in the second meeting of the newly elected Municipality Board. “Action was taken on two 
temples. One temple, which was built recently, was standing on top of an existing drain. The idols installed in the private temple built over the drain were taken away by the temple authorities themselves before the encroachment was removed. Only a negligible part of the second temple was demolished,” the collector said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alwar Temple demolition Congress BJP
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp