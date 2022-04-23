STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat: Naresh Patel plays a waiting game; says yet to decide on political entry

The head of the Shree Khodaldham Trust which manages the temple of Khodal Mata had visited Delhi lately. However, he denied to the media his Delhi visit had anything to do with politics.

Published: 23rd April 2022 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana assembly election

A boy sorts Congress party flags in Hyderabad. (File Photo| Vinay Madapu)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Naresh Patel, an influential Patidar leader, is yet to reveal what his plans are amid speculations that he is set to join the Congress party.

The head of the Shree Khodaldham Trust which manages the temple of Khodal Mata had visited Delhi lately. However, he denied to the media his Delhi visit had anything to do with politics. He denied having met the congress top brass. He admitted that he met Prashant Kishor. He said that Hardik Patel had met him. But Naresh Patel summed up that he is yet to make up his mind about taking a plunge into politics. On that question, Patel said he will decide by May 15.

"The decision to enter politics is a serious matter. I do not want to take a decision in a hurry and get into trouble. I have to answer you, and my community too. However, I do not lack decision-making power.  I will announce my decision by May 15 on whether I want to take a plunge into politics or not. Or I will tell you which party I am going to join," he told media persons.

"It is true that I met Prashant Kishor earlier. I also met Prashant Kishor at a wedding in Delhi yesterday. I can't reveal what we discussed there. Apart from this, I also met Hardik Patel a few days ago. He has two or three questions. We are thinking of solving it," he hinted. 

“People say that Prashant Kishor has joined the Congress. But I cannot say anything specifically, I am not an authorized person to speak about it. And, yes there are rumours that Hardik Patel is going to join BJP. And if he does so then that is his personal decision." 

However, after the denial of Naresh Patel, sources say he had a meeting with top congress leaders. Importantly, sources said earlier Prashant Kishor had urged Naresh Patel to join the Congress, while Naresh Patel had laid down the conditions for joining the congress only if Prashant Kishor joined the Congress. Earlier, Naresh Patel has held meetings with Congress, BJP, and AAP leaders.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Congress In-charge Raghu Sharma Said “Naresh Patel is a social and respected leader. It is a pleasure if he had met the Congress High Command. A leader like Naresh Patel is welcome in the Congress. His presence will make the party stronger.”

Meanwhile, Hardik Patel has changed his social media DP today. Earlier, his WhatsApp DP had a Congress symbol and it said, "I will fight and win." Hardik's DP was still the same till yesterday, i.e. till April 22. But today, his DP has changed and he put a formal photo. However, Hardik's Facebook page and Twitter handle have the same profile picture with the congress logo. 

It may be recalled that Hardik Patel had praised the BJP on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naresh Patel Shree Khodaldham Trust Hardik Patel Prashant Kishor Congress High Command
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp