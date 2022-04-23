STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jahangirpuri violence: ED registers money laundering case against accused 

Tight security after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi.

Tight security after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case against various suspects in the recent Jahangirpuri violence case including prime accused Mohammed Ansar, officials said on Saturday.

An Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), the ED's equivalent of a police FIR, has been filed by the federal agency under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had recently written to the ED recommending a probe by the agency.

He cited preliminary findings made by his officers in the case and the First Information Reports (FIRs) filed by them.

The ED case stems from these police complaints, the officials said.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured.

According to police, there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

Ansar (35), a resident of B-Block of Jahangirpuri, is alleged to be the "main conspirator" behind the violence, the police said.

During preliminary investigation, they said, it emerged that Ansar has some financial dealings and is also in possession of several properties which were allegedly purchased through gambling money.

The ED is expected to question all the accused and probe their financial dealings.

It is empowered to arrest and attach assets of the accused during the course of the money-laundering investigation.

So far, 25 people have been arrested in the Jahangirpuri violence case by the police, while two juveniles have been apprehended.

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police is investigating the case.

Stringent provisions of the National Security Act (NSA) have been slapped against five accused, including Ansar.

According to the police, Ansar allegedly had an argument with participants of the Hanuman Jayanti procession that escalated and led to stone-pelting.

