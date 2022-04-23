STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets PM Narendra ​Modi, discusses development initiatives

Shivraj Singh Chouhan met PM Narendra Modi to brief him about various initiatives of his government, with the two leaders also discussing a host of issues.

Published: 23rd April 2022 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi (R) with Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, during their meeting in New Delhi.

PM Narendra Modi (R) with Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, during their meeting in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to brief him about various initiatives of his government, with the two leaders also discussing a host of issues.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Met MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who discussed the good governance initiatives of the MP Government and how their transformative schemes are bringing a positive change in people's lives.

Issues related to law and order besides the naxal issue, Ken-Betwa river interlinking project and several other matters also figured in their discussion, with Chouhan briefing Modi about the measures taken by his government, officials said.

