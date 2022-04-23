STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra: Seven including five women killed, 10 injured in truck-SUV collision near Ambajogai

Accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BEED: Seven persons including five women were killed and ten injured after a truck rammed into their SUV in central Maharashtra's Beed district on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident took place at Nandgao Phata near Ambajogai town on the Latur-Ambajogai highway around 10 am, said a police official.

The condition of three of the injured was critical, he added.

The victims, who hailed from Sai and Arvi villages in Latur district, were traveling to Radi in Ambajogai tehsil in Beed for a program when a truck rammed into their Cruiser Jeep near Nandgopal Dairy, the police official said.

The deceased were identified as Nirmala Somvanshi (38), Swati Bodke (35), Shakuntala Somvanshi (38), Sojarbai Kadam (37), Chitra Shinde (35), Khandu Rohile (35, driver) and a nine-year-old boy.

On receiving information about the accident, Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde and senior police officials visited the hospital.

