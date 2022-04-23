STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MLA Shankarrao Gadakh's PA shot, injured in Ahmednagar district

A man allegedly shot and injured the personal secretary of Shiv Sena MLA Shankarrao Gadakh in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, police said.

Published: 23rd April 2022

By PTI

MUMBAI: A man allegedly shot and injured the personal secretary of Shiv Sena MLA Shankarrao Gadakh in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Sonai around 10 pm on Friday, when two shots were fired at Rahul Rajale (37) from a country-made pistol, an official said.

The bullets hit Rajale's leg and below the waist, he said.

The accused Nitin Shirsat, who is a contractor, was in a dispute with Rajale for getting a labour contract, the official said.

The victim, who is the personal assistant of Sena MLA Shankarrao Gadakh, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, he said.

A case has been registered in this regard and a hunt has been launched for the absconding accused, the official added.

