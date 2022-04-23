STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi has set target to make India number one in world by 2047: Home Minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah said that PM Narendra Modi has set a target of making India number one in the world by 2047, when the nation celebrates the centenary of its Independence.

Published: 23rd April 2022 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacts with PM Narendra Modi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (L) interacts with PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAGDISHPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of making India number one in the world by 2047, when the nation celebrates the centenary of its Independence.

Shah was here to attend a function held in the memory of Revolt of 1857 hero Veer Kunwar Singh, which was marked by more than 77,000 BJP workers waving the tricolour, together, for five minutes.

The feat went down in the annals of history as the previous record, set in Lahore, Pakistan, where about 56,000 people had waved their national flags, got shattered.

Shah delivered an unusually short speech wherein he touched upon the Modi government's efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, including the vaccination drive and free monthly ration to the poor.

He also spoke about the role of RSS ideologue V D Savarkar in highlighting the Revolt of 1857, which the latter had called "India's first war of Independence" in an eponymous book.

The former BJP president also made a brief, but caustic, reference to the opposition RJD in Bihar saying "mere avoidance of putting up posters of Lalu Prasad cannot erase the memories of the jungle raj".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Amit Shah
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp