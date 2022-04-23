STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Samajwadi Party MLA Brajesh Yadav charge-sheeted for model code breach: Uttar Pradesh​ Police

Police have filed a charge sheet against SP MLA Brajesh Yadav, indicting him for the violation of the Model Code of Conduct during the recent Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Published: 23rd April 2022 03:23 PM

Samajwadi Party Flags

Samajwadi Party Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BUDAUN: Police have filed a charge sheet against Samajwadi Party's Sahaswan MLA Brajesh Yadav, indicting him for the violation of the Model Code of Conduct during the recent Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, an official said Saturday.

The police filed the charge sheet against Yadav in a Budaun court after completing its probe into the case registered against him on January 20 at Sahaswan Kotwali, Station House Officer Sanjeev Shukla said.

The case was registered against Yadav on the basis of a viral video on social media in which the then SP candidate was purportedly head making a provocative speech against the rival party BJP.

If the (SP) boys are let loose, the BJP people will have no place to hide, Yadav is heard telling an election meeting in Hindi though the place of the origin of the video could not be ascertained.

The police, however, lodged a case against Yadav for violation of the electoral code, Shukla said, adding the charge sheet was filed in the court of Budaun's chief judicial magistrate.

