SC collegium recommends 6 names for appointment as permanent judges in Calcutta HC

The SC collegium headed by CJI NV Ramana has recommended to the Centre the names of six additional judges for appointment as permanent ones in the Calcutta HC.

Published: 23rd April 2022 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana has recommended to the Centre the names of six additional judges for appointment as permanent ones in the Calcutta High Court.

In a meeting held on April 19, the collegium, which also comprised senior most judges U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar, approved the proposal for appointment of Justice Satyen Vaidya, additional judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, as the permanent judge of the same high court.

Woman judge Kesang Doma Bhutia and five other additional judges - "Justice Rabindranath Samanta, Justice Sugato Majumdar, Justice Bivas Pattanayak, and Justice Ananda Kumar Mukherjee" would become permanent judges if the Centre approves the names recommended by the collegium.

Comments

