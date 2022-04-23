Trinamool Congress appoints Ripun Bora as president of its Assam unit
Bora, an ex-minister of Assam Minister, quit the Congress and joined the TMC a week ago in the presence of the party's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee.
Published: 23rd April 2022 08:37 PM | Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 08:37 PM
KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday appointed former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora as the party's Assam unit president. Bora, an ex-minister of Assam Minister, quit the Congress and joined the TMC a week ago in the presence of the party's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee.
We are pleased to share that our Hon'ble Chairperson Smt @MamataOfficial has appointed Shri @ripunbora as the State President of @AITC4Assam unit. pic.twitter.com/qLe4CS3Ops— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 23, 2022
The party, in a tweet, said "We are pleased to share that our Hon'ble Chairperson Smt Mamata Banerjee has appointed Shri Ripun Bora (Ex-MP, Rajya Sabha) as the state president of the Assam unit." Bora, as a joint candidate of opposition parties in Assam, had unsuccessfully contested the recent Rajya Sabha election.