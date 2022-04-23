STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two Pakistani JeM militants killed in encounter in south Kashmir

A Pakistani militant of the JeM outfit was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 23rd April 2022 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 11:33 PM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two Pakistani militants of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. They said the operation was still going on.

Giving details, a police spokesman said based on specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in the Mirhama area of Kulgam in south Kashmir, a cordon and search operation was launched by the security forces there.

As the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot during the operation, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately at it, which was retaliated effectively leading to a gunbattle, he said. In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists of JeM outfit were killed and their bodies retrieved from the site, the spokesman said, adding the operation was in progress.

"Based on the credible source report and as per physical appearance, both the killed terrorists seem to be Pakistani JeM terrorists. However, their identification is being ascertained," he said.

Earlier in a tweet, IGP (Kashmir Zone) Vijay Kumar, said one of the slain ultras was a Pakistani national and belonged to the JeM outfit. "One #Pakistani #terrorist of proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed. #Operation in progress," Kumar wrote on Twitter.

Incriminating material and arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter and they have been taken into case records for further investigation, the spokesman said. He said that a team of the CRPF also joined the operation and civilians have been evacuated from nearby houses and the cordon has been strengthened.

"Encounter will be resumed in the first light tomorrow morning. Further information will be shared accordingly," the spokesman said.

