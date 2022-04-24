STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Attack on me sponsored by Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha government: Kirit Somaiya

"I had personally informed police that I might be attacked by Shiv Sena goons and it later happened," he said.

Published: 24th April 2022 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya (File photo|PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A day after Shiv Sena supporters hurled footwear and water bottles at the SUV of former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya outside Khar police station in Mumbai, the leader on Sunday claimed the attack was "sponsored" by the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra.

Somaiya had gone to the police station on Saturday to meet arrested independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, whose earlier call for chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' had angered the Sena cadres.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, Somaiya claimed, 'The attack on me was sponsored by the Uddhav Thackeray government. Some 70-80 Shiv Sena workers had gathered at the gate of Khar police station when I visited it."

"I had personally informed police that I might be attacked by Shiv Sena goons and it later happened," he said.

The BJP leader claimed that a false FIR was registered by police in his name. "Such false FIR can only be registered in the regime of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He and Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey are behind it," Somaiya further claimed and demanded that Pandey be replaced immediately.

Somaiya also said he will go to New Delhi and meet Union home secretary in connection with the case. The BJP leader had on Saturday tweeted that he was injured in the attack by "Shiv Sena goons".

Somaiya reached the Khar police station late evening in support of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana who were arrested earlier in the day on the charge of "creating enmity between different groups".

Shiv Sena supporters, who had gathered outside the police station, protested against Somaiya's visit and shouted slogans.

While the BJP leader was leaving the police station in the SUV, a group of protesters hurled footwear and water bottles at his vehicle. Somaiya then travelled to the Bandra police station to file a complaint against Sena supporters.

