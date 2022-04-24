STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In strength of panchayats lies prosperity of new India: PM Modi

Modi is travelling to Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday to participate in the celebration for the National Panchayati Raj Day and address 'Gram Sabhas' across the country.

Published: 24th April 2022 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: On National Panchayati Raj Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said panchayats are the basic pillar of Indian democracy, in whose strength lies the prosperity of the new India.

April 24 is observed by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as the National Panchayati Raj Day (NPRD) every year to celebrate the constitutional status accorded to the Panchayati Raj system in the country.

"Best wishes to you all on National Panchayati Raj Day. Panchayats are the basic pillar of Indian democracy, in whose strength lies the prosperity of the new India," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Let us take a pledge to further empower our panchayats to build a self-reliant India," he said.

Modi is travelling to Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday to participate in the celebration for the National Panchayati Raj Day and address 'Gram Sabhas' across the country.

