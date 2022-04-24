STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lata Didi was like my elder sister: PM Narendra Modi after receiving Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award

PM Narendra Modi received the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award named after the legendary singer, and dedicated it to all Indians.

Published: 24th April 2022 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award named after the legendary singer, and dedicated it to all Indians.

“Lata Didi was like my elder sister,” Modi said, accepting the award, instituted in the memory of the iconic singer, who died at 92 on February 6 this year.

Modi, who was earlier in the day in Jammu and Kashmir, reached the venue, Shanmukhananda Hall in Mumbai, around 5 pm.

He said he dedicates this award to all citizens of the country.

Modi said music gives all a feeling of motherhood and love.

“We all are fortunate that we have seen this power of music in Lata didi,” he added.

