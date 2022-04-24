STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh: Passenger electrocuted, another injured as bus touches high-tension electricity line

A passenger was electrocuted and another injured when a bus came in contact with an overhead high-tension electricity wire in Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 24th April 2022 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By PTI

MANDLA: A passenger was electrocuted and another injured when a bus came in contact with an overhead high-tension electricity wire in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Maneri police post in-charge Pankaj Vishwakarma said the bus was carrying a marriage party and the incident took place when one of the passengers, identified as Bhura Barkade (20), climbed on top of the vehicle to remove a high tension wire using a piece of bamboo.

"The HT line came crashing onto the bus, electrocuting Barkade, while another passenger Ramnath Barkade (55), who tried to save the former, suffered burn injuries and has been hospitalised. A probe is underway into the incident," he said.

