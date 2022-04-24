NSG team defuses explosive device found near Chandigarh jail

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A team of the National Security Guard on Sunday defused an explosive device found in a bag near the boundary wall of the high-security Burail jail here, said police.

A bag containing a box, detonator, some burnt wires and the explosive device was found near the boundary wall of the Burail jail here on Saturday evening.

"The NSG team defused the explosive device today," said Chandigarh SSP Kuldeep Chahal. He said an FIR has also been registered and investigation is underway.

Police had cordoned off the area and a fire fighting vehicle was also deployed, officials said.

Police had restricted the movement of people on the roads near the jail and traffic was also diverted.