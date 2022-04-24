STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NSG team defuses explosive device found near Chandigarh jail

A team of the National Security Guard on Sunday defused an explosive device found in a bag near the boundary wall of the high-security Burail jail.

Published: 24th April 2022 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

IED

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A team of the National Security Guard on Sunday defused an explosive device found in a bag near the boundary wall of the high-security Burail jail here, said police.

A bag containing a box, detonator, some burnt wires and the explosive device was found near the boundary wall of the Burail jail here on Saturday evening.

"The NSG team defused the explosive device today," said Chandigarh SSP Kuldeep Chahal. He said an FIR has also been registered and investigation is underway.

Police had cordoned off the area and a fire fighting vehicle was also deployed, officials said.

Police had restricted the movement of people on the roads near the jail and traffic was also diverted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandigarh Chandigarh Jail NSG National Security Guard
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp