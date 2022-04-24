 Punjab CM Mann to visit Delhi government schools and mohalla clinics

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann is scheduled to visit the Delhi Government Schools and the Mohalla Clinics on Monday. Mann is said to be accompanied by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.



The Delhi CM office said, "Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, along with Delhi CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, will visit Delhi government schools and mohalla clinics on April 25. Education and Health Ministers, as well as top officials of both the states, will also be present during the visit".



Delhi Education and Health ministers and other concerned officials will also be present during the visit.



This visit comes after Punjab chief minister's planned visit to the Delhi government schools on April 18 got postponed.



The Delhi government educational institutions and its Mohalla Clinics have been in focus. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin also visited the Delhi government schools and mohalla clinics and was accompanied by Chief Minister Kejriwal.



Stalin visited the schools on April 1 had said that his government is replicating the model of Delhi's government schools in Tamil Nadu.



“Visited Model School and Mohalla Clinic initiatives of Delhi government along with Honourable Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. We will also be establishing a world-class Government Model School in Chennai soon and I have extended my invitation to Arvind Kejriwal in advance,” stated Stalin on Twitter after the visit.