Russia hails India's I&B Ministry advisory to channels on Ukraine

NEW DELHI: Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has hailed India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s advisory asking news channels to abstain from broadcasting `unauthentic, misleading, sensational' coverage of events – including the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

"Indeed, most of the content on this topic has been artificially aggravated and distorted in pursuit of quick sensations,’’ claims Russia’s MFA.

"Ministry has time and again issued advisories to the satellite TV channels granted permission under the uplinking/downlinking guidelines of 2005/2011 for adherence to the Programme Code read with the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995,’’ the advisory says.

The advisory stressed that such stories seem to be intending to misguide the viewers. There are examples. One channel aired a news item `Ukraine meinAtomiHadkamp (atomic stir/panic in Ukraine) on April 18th suggesting Russia planning a nuclear attack,’’ said Russia’s MFA statement.

Russia’s MFA says that they have been constantly warning the Indian audience about the colossal number of fakes around the Russian military operation in Ukraine. They have urged the audiences to follow their websites and social media for real news and updates.

