Six minors held for rape of 11-year-old in Jharkhand

Police have apprehended six minor boys in Jharkhand's Khunti district for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl, an officer said.

Published: 24th April 2022 01:46 PM

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KHUNTI: Police have apprehended six minor boys in Jharkhand's Khunti district for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl, an officer said.

The six boys are aged 10-15 years, police said on Saturday.

The girl while going to attend a wedding ceremony near her village on Tuesday evening had an argument with the boys over some issue.

When she was returning home after the marriage, the six-boys caught hold of her and allegedly raped her.

Khunti Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar told PTI, "The mother of the victim lodged a complaint in this regard on Wednesday and an FIR was registered. Thereafter, police took all the minors involved in the crime into custody. The minors were sent to a correctional home."

Meanwhile, in Lohardago district police arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly raping a three and half-year-old girl.

The man was arrested from Buti Panchayat under Senha police station on Saturday, police said on Sunday.

The man has been forwarded to jail after medical examination, said Sneha police station in-charge Suraj Prasad.

"The mother of the victim girl had lodged a complaint against the man alleging rape with Sneha police station. Based on her statement, an FIR was registered and he was arrested," Prasad said.

The mother told police that the accused lured her daughter with chocolates and took her to his house.

When family members did not find the girl at home, they started searching for her.

During the search, they heard a voice crying from the man's house.

The girl was rescued from the house and the accused tried to flee from the spot.

But, villagers caught him and handed him over to the police.

