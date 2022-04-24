STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will take up issue of attack on Kirit Somaiya with Centre: Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis

Some Shiv Sena supporters allegedly hurled footwear and water bottles at Kirit Somaiya's SUV when he was leaving Khar police station in Mumbai.

Published: 24th April 2022 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said they will complain to Union home secretary against the Mumbai police's "failure" to protect former party MP Kirit Somaiya, who enjoys 'Z' category security.

On Saturday night, some Shiv Sena supporters allegedly hurled footwear and water bottles at Somaiya's SUV when he was leaving Khar police station in Mumbai.

Somaiya had gone to the police station to meet arrested independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, whose earlier call for chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' had angered the Sena cadres.

The BJP leader had tweeted that he was injured in the attack by "Shiv Sena goons".

Talking to reporters on Sunday, Fadnavis said, “We will take up with the Union home secretary the issue of Mumbai police's failure to protect Somaiya, who enjoys 'Z' category security cover.

Either the Mumbai police indirectly supported the act (of attack on Somaiya's car) or they have become inefficient to take any step against the attackers.

The current performance of Mumbai police is highly embarrassing, the leader of opposition in the state Assembly claimed.

“It is gross misconduct on part of police as Somaiya had informed the police that he may come under attack at Khar police station. Surprisingly, the police have not registered any FIR in this case,” Fadnavis said.

“Let me make it very clear that we are not afraid of such attacks. We are capable of tit for tat,” the former state chief minister said.

Fadnavis also said he was surprised the way MLA Ravi Rana and his MP wife Navneet Rana were treated.

"She (Navneet Rana) was kept in a lock-up at night (after arrest)...looks like the Maharashtra government is afraid of a woman,” the BJP leader said.

Union minister Raosaheb Danve also hit out at the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government, claiming there was no law and order in the state.

Talking to reporters in Aurangabad, the BJP leader said, "Earlier, people used to give the example of Maharashtra police on maintenance of law and order. But, today, there is no law and order left here. Politics is being done by keeping police at the forefront. Residents of the state will take revenge for this."

"Our leaders are being attacked in the state. Offences are being registered against those who are attacked, but no action is being taken against the attackers," Danve claimed.

Raising the issue of Shiv Sena's protest outside the Mumbai-based home of MP Navneet Rana and her husband, Danve said they do not support agitation at anyone's residence.

The state government should have sent its representative to talk to Ranas, but the latter were arrested (by Mumbai police) on Saturday, he said.

"The police department is earning a bad name and they should understand this," the BJP leader said.

Danve also said they would not demand presidential rule in Maharashtra.

The state government should take steps to improve law and order, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis Kirit Somaiya BJP
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp