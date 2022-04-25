STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP to ride on anti-corruption campaign in Bihar

Banking on its tried and tested anti-corruption campaigns, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is gearing up to emerge as a political alternative in Bihar ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  Banking on its tried and tested anti-corruption campaigns, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is gearing up to emerge as a political alternative in Bihar ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

AAP’s election in-charge for Bihar Ajesh Yadav said his party would change the “atmosphere of corruption” in the state. “My party will form an honest government in Bihar by reining in corruption,” Yadav, who is a Delhi MLA, claimed.

Yadav said AAP would work to improve the health and education sectors, adding that the party would also create job opportunities for youths and also work for the benefit of farmers. “Even the power tariff in Bihar is highest in the country,” he claimed, alleging that law and order situation in the state was “alarming”.

When asked by reporters whether his party would enter into any alliance in Bihar, Yadav quipped, “AAP will have an alliance with only people of Bihar”. He said Bihar needed politics of development and only AAP could fulfil the requirement. Politics of caste and religion has already done much harm to the state, he added.

