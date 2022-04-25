STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Akhilesh warns of panic in UP if fourth Covid wave hits state 

"The BJP-led state government seems to have learned no lesson from the horrors of the last Covid wave," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Published: 25th April 2022 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said active Covid cases are rising in Uttar Pradesh and warned that there could be a panic if fourth wave hits the state, asserting that the medical facilities are crumbling under the BJP government.

"The active cases of coronavirus are once again rising in the state. Experts are expecting the possibility of a fourth wave. The peak of infection can come in June-July. The BJP-led state government seems to have learned no lesson from the horrors of the last Covid wave. In view of the plight of health services in the state, there is a possibility of panic," Yadav said in a statement issued here.

"The people were orphaned during the last wave of the Covid pandemic. There had been reports of lakhs of deaths then. The public had to see very bad days during the lockdown period. The memory of those days still haunts us," he said.

Alleging that the BJP government is doing a gimmick of reviewing the situation, Yadav said "it (government) is pretending as if it has just come to power" and added that the chief minister's meetings have no effect on the ground.

"So the ministers are facing embarrassment. The new health minister of the state is upset with his own department due to the disorder. The reality of health services in UP is very disappointing," he said.

"There are not enough doctors in the hospitals. There are long queues of patients in the government hospitals and medicines are also not available," he added.

Yadav alleged that the BJP government is proving to be more failure than ever on fronts of health, education, and law and order.

"The mismanagement of health sector seems to be waiting for the situation to get worse," he said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav Covid Covid fourth wave Fourth wave
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp