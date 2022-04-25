STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal: Minor girl dies after setting herself ablaze over threat to withdraw rape attempt complaint 

After the incident, police arrested four persons, including the main suspect.

By pronab mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: The 12-day battle for life of a minor girl at Moynaguri in Jalpaiguri district, who set herself ablaze following a threat to withdraw a police complaint regarding rape attempt on her, ended on Monday as the victim succumbed to her injuries in a state-run hospital.

The family members of the girl demanded CBI probe into the attempted crime and subsequent threat to the victim.

A man allegedly tried to rape the girl when she was alone at her home on February 28 and the accused fled after the victim raised an alarm. Her family lodged a complaint and the accused was arrested but he subsequently secured bail.

In a complaint lodged with the police, the girl’s family alleged that two men with their faces covered came to their house on April 13 when the victim was alone and threatened her to withdraw the complaint or else she would face dire consequences. The terrified girl set herself on fire the next day, the family told the police.

After the incident, police arrested four persons, including the main suspect.

The girl was admitted to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. ‘’We formed a medical board to take special care of her. She had more than 60 per cent burns and the infection spread rapidly. She succumbed to her injuries around 5 am on Monday,’’ said a doctor at the hospital.

