Congress MLA Pritam Singh seeks FIR against news portals for carrying misleading news 

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Senior Congress leader and Chakrata MLA Pritam Singh on Monday sought an FIR and legal action against three news portals for carrying a misleading report stating that he had resigned.

Naming the news portals in a letter to SSP Dehradun, Singh said the misleading news that he had resigned was run on Sunday conspiratorially without confirmation and with an intention to tarnish his image.

Singh who went to the SSP's office with a delegation of party leaders to hand over the letter to him personally, requested the SSP to lodge an FIR against the owners and editors of the news portals and initiate appropriate legal action against them for trying to hurt his image and causing him mental stress.

Earlier, at a joint press conference with PCC president Karan Mahra, Singh spoke against the news portals for carrying such a misleading piece of news without confirming it.

Singh said he has been elected MLA for the sixth time, his father Gulab Singh was also an eight-time MLA and he will serve the Congress as long as he can.

Singh who was formerly PCC president and also Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly was not given any position this time in the Congress when the party's state unit was revamped earlier this month.

He is said to have been sulking ever since he was accused of "factionalism" in a report looking into the factors that had led to the Congress' defeat in the recent assembly polls.

The report had been prepared by the party's central observers for Uttarakhand.

PCC president Karan Mahra who was also present at the press conference said Pritam Singh had been accused of indulging in factional politics but he had not been heard.

"There will be a meeting between Singh and the party high command at an appropriate time and everything will be resolved," Mahra said.