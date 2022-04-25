STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ED arrests former BSF commandant in cattle smuggling case

Kumar had received Proceeds of Crime of Rs 12.8 crores from Mohammed Enamul Haque, the alleged kingpin of a cattle smuggling racket running across the border.

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has arrested Satish Kumar, former commandant, 36-Battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) in a money laundering case related to cattle smuggling at the Indo-Bangladesh International Border. He had received Proceeds of Crime (POC) of Rs 12.8 crores from Mohammed Enamul Haque, the alleged kingpin of a cattle smuggling racket running across the border, in the accounts of his wife and his father in law.

This Proceeds of Crime were further laundered by purchasing immovable properties and Mutual Funds. He was produced before a city court in the national capital on Saturday and he has been remanded to ED custody for three days.

This is the second arrest in this matter. Earlier, Haque was in February and currently, he is in judicial custody. One prosecution complaint was filed in this case on April 16 before a Delhi court.

The court took the cognizance of the complaint. In the complaint, three –Haque, two brothers-- Vinay and Vikas Mishra and three companies related to these individuals namely Hoque Industries Pvt Ltd, Hoque Mercantile Pvt Ltd and Anant Tradecom Pvt Ltd have been arrayed as accused. Vinay is former Trinamool Congress youth wing leader.

ED initiated money-laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered in September 2020 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Satish Kumar, Haque, Mohammed Anarul SK, Mohammed Golam Mustafa and other officials of BSF and Indian Customs.

The total proceeds of crime related to the complaint filed is Rs 25 Crore in this case.

“During the course of investigation in this PMLA case, 24 searches have been conducted so far. Till date properties worth more than 18.5 Crore have been attached in this case. Further, investigation in the case is in progress,” said the ED.

