I&B Ministry blocks 16 Youtube channels for allegedly spreading misinformation, hatred

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The crackdown continued on online video sharing and social media platforms, which were spreading false news, with the minister of information and broadcasting (I&B) blocking 16 YouTube news channels and one Facebook page.

These digital news outlets were also accused of running unverified information to create panic, inciting communal disharmony thus disturbing public order.

According to the ministry, 10 channels were based in India and six were being operated from Pakistan. Their cumulative viewership is 68 crore.

The action against social media accounts and Youtube channels, running fake news and spreading coordinated disinformation, began in December. Since then, the Government has blocked more than 90 channels and social media networking accounts.

“Utilizing the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021, the ministry of I&B, 2021, vide two separate orders on April 22, issued directions for blocking of 16 YouTube news channels and one Facebook account,” confirmed the ministry on Monday.

None of the blocked digital news publishers had furnished information to the ministry as required under IT rules.

The content published by Indian YouTube channels referred to a community as terrorists, and incited hatred among the members of various religious communities. Such content was found to have the potential to create communal disharmony and disturb public order.

“Multiple India based YouTube channels were observed to publish unverified news and videos having the potential to create panic among various sections of the society. Examples include false claims related to announcement of a pan-India lockdown due to COVID-19 thereby threatening the migrant workers, and fabricated claims alleging threats to certain religious communities. Such content was observed to be detrimental to public order in the country,” read a statement issued by the ministry.

On Saturday, the ministry had advised private television news channels not to run false claims and use scandalous headlines.

The blocked channels ran fake news such as Germany demanding sanctions on India, Saudi Arabia announcing stopping oil export to India, Turkey destroying India’s S400 defence system, and Russia hanging 40 Indian soldiers in Ukraine.

The channels which have been blocked are Saini Education Research, Hindi Mein Dekho, Technical Yogendra, Aaj te news, Defence News24x7, The study time, Latest Update, MRF TV LIVE, and Tahaffuz-E-Deen India. All these were based in India. The blocked Pakistani channels are AjTak Pakistan, Discover Point, Reality Checks, Kaiser Khan, The Voice of Asia, and Bol Media Bol. The banned facebook is Tahaffuz E Deen Media Services INDIA.

Earlier this month, the ministry blocked 22 such channels and social media handles. In January, the minister issued directions to block 35 YouTube news channels and two websites. In December, it took action against 20 YouTube Channels and two websites, operating from Pakistan under the same provisions for the first time.