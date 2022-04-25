Ludhiana blast suspect on the run for 12 years arrested

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police on Sunday arrested Charanjit Singh alias Patialavi, who had been evading the police for the past 12 years and is wanted in connection with a 2007 blast in Ludhiana, which killed seven people and injured 40.

Patialavi, who is an active member of Babbar Khalsa International, a terror outfit, was nabbed from a village near Mohali by the Anti-Gangster Task Force of the Punjab Police. He was using different identities and hideouts to evade the police.

He had disguised himself as a granthi and was staying in a gurdwara at Kharagpur in West Bengal, the police said. He had come to Lali, a village in Mohali’s Dera Bassi, a few days ago for personal reasons, they added. After getting reliable inputs on his presence in the village, an Anti-Gangster Task Force team went to Dera Bassi and arrested him.

Police had registered a case against him on July 23, 2010 under various sections of the Explosive Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act over the Ludhiana blast.