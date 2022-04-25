STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pak boat carrying  heroin worth Rs 280 cr seized apprehended near Gujarat coast

The Coast Guard ships intercepted and apprehended the Pakistani boat 'Al Haj' when it ventured into the Indian waters.

Published: 25th April 2022 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

The C-436 interceptor boat of the Indian Coast Guard | Express

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Indian Coast Guard and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad have apprehended a Pakistani boat with nine crew members on board in the Arabian Sea near the state coast and seized heroin worth Rs 280 crore from the vessel, a Defence spokesperson said on Monday.

The Coast Guard ships intercepted and apprehended the Pakistani boat 'Al Haj' when it ventured into the Indian waters, the spokesperson said in a statement.

Officials found heroin worth Rs 280 crore on the boat, the statement said, adding that the boat, as well as its crew members, were brought to Jakhau port in Gujarat's Kutch district for further investigation.

Comments

