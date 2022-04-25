PM Modi congratulates Emmanuel Macron on his re-election 'looks forward' to working with him
Modi took to Twitter to say that he looked forward to continuing working together with Macron to deepen the India-France strategic partnership.
25th April 2022
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his reelection, and said he looked forward to continue working together with him to deepen the India-France strategic partnership.
Macron comfortably won a second term on Sunday.
The second five-year term for the 44-year-old centrist spared France and Europe the seismic upheaval of having firebrand populist Marine Le Pen at the helm.
"Congratulations to my friend Emmanuel Macron on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership," Modi tweeted.
