PM Modi congratulates Emmanuel Macron on his re-election 'looks forward' to working with him

Modi took to Twitter to say that he looked forward to continuing working together with Macron to deepen the India-France strategic partnership.

Published: 25th April 2022 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

France President Emmanuel Macron (L) speaks with PM Narendra Modi.

France President Emmanuel Macron (L) speaks with PM Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his reelection, and said he looked forward to continue working together with him to deepen the India-France strategic partnership.

Macron comfortably won a second term on Sunday.

The second five-year term for the 44-year-old centrist spared France and Europe the seismic upheaval of having firebrand populist Marine Le Pen at the helm.

"Congratulations to my friend Emmanuel Macron on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership," Modi tweeted.

