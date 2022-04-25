PM Modi's outreach to Jammu and Kashmir’s youth with pitch on growth

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Completely sidestepping hot-button issues like militancy, infiltration and Pakistan in his first public address in J&K ever since Article 370 was hollowed out, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday focused on investment, development and democracy, and sought to reach out to Kashmir’s youth. He also flagged off projects worth Rs 20,000 crore.

“Developmental works in J&K are going on at full speed. They will provide jobs to the youth,” Modi said while addressing about 30,000 panchayat members and thousands of men and women in Palli panchayat in Samba district to mark Panchayati Raj Diwas.

Modi said the panchayati raj system was earlier implemented across the country except in J&K. “Over 30,000 panchayat members have now been elected in J&K and for the first time the three-tier panchayat system is functioning in J&K.”

As many as 175 central laws have been implemented in J&K, he said. “Valmiki samaj has been freed from the fetters put on their feet for decades. Today sons and daughters of every community are able to fulfil their dreams. Those who did not get the benefit of reservation in J&K for years, are in the quota ambit now,” he added.

In his outreach to the youth, Modi said: “I want to tell the youth of Kashmir they will not face the difficulties their parents and grandparents did in the past. I will make it happen and I have come here to make you believe it.”

The PM said many private investors are interested in making commitments in J&K. “In 70 years, J&K had received Rs 17,000 crore private investment but in the last two years, the figure has touched Rs 38,000 crore,” he said, adding all tourist spots in the Valley are booked till June-July.

“I met UAE-based businessmen today and they were excited over investments in J&K,” he pointed out. Top UAE businessmen had arrived in J&K a day earlier and interacted with Modi on Sunday. Referring to how paper pushing has been expedited, he said it used to take 2-3 weeks for a file from Delhi to reach J&K earlier. “Now look at the 500 KW solar power plant in Palli village. It was installed in a record three weeks and now all houses in the village have electricity. This change will take J&K to new heights,” he said.

New projects

PM opens 8.45 km all-weather Banihal-Qazigund Road tunnel built at a cost of over Rs 3,100 crore. It will reduce Srinagar-Jammu journey time by one-and-a-half hours

Inaugurates 500 KW solar power plant at Palli, which will make it country’s first panchayat to become carbon neutral

Lays foundation stone of three road packages of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway being built at a cost of more than Rs 7,500 crore. Foundation stones laid for 850 MW Ratle and 540 MW Kwar hydroelectric projects on Chenab river