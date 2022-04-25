STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC says demand for Judicial Vista is logical; seeks Centre's stand on the idea

A division bench comprising Justice Vineet Saran and Justice JK Maheshwari said that the apex court needs proper infrastructure to carry out its judicial functions.

Published: 25th April 2022 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Prathma Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Central government to explain its stand on a plea by a lawyer seeking direction to prepare the layout and execute the work of construction of 'Judicial Vista' over the land adjoining the present premises of the top court.

A division bench comprising Justice Vineet Saran and Justice JK Maheshwari said that the apex court needs proper infrastructure to carry out its judicial functions.

"… Judicial Vista in a planned way is a logical and correct thing," the Court orally said.

The writ petition was filed seeking directions directing to the departments/ministries of the Union of India to prepare the layout and execute the work of construction of 'Judicial Vista' over the land adjoining the present premises of this Court enabling access to better and dignified working conditions for the Judges, the members of the Bar and the officials of the registry of this Court as well as to provide better facilities to the litigants visiting the premises of this Court for hearing of their cases.

The plea filed by Ardhendumauli Kumar Prasad says that the plea has been filed in the interest of infrastructural independence of the judiciary across the country by the establishment of an independent Central authority under the administration of the Chief Justice of India for the purposes of catering to the infrastructural requirement of judicial forum across the country. The petition has also said that as per the information available on the website of the Ministry of Law and Justice, while there is sanctioned strength of 24291 Judicial officers in the country, there are only 20115 Court Halls available, only 17705 residential units for the judges of subordinate Judiciary.

"The present writ petition in the public interest is being filed in view of the infrastructural deficit in this Court in terms of the space and other infrastructure for the smooth functioning of this Court, keeping in mind the needs of the Judges, the Registry and its staff, the Senior Advocates, Advocates on Record and the Advocates, their staff, and most importantly the Litigants, and seeks a direction for the construction and development of a 'Judicial Vista', " the plea reads.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Judicial Vista Central government Ardhendumauli Kumar Prasad
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp