STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Supreme Court may hear pleas challenging scrapping of Article 370 after summer vacations

A batch of petitions had been filed in the matter after the scrapping of Article 370 including that of private individuals, lawyers, activists and political parties

Published: 25th April 2022 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday said that it may hear the pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir after the summer vacations.

Senior advocate Shekhar Naphade mentioned the matter before the bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana. He said that it requires urgent listing as the delimitation exercise is still going on in the state.

"Let me see… after summer vacations, I’ll have to discuss with the other judges... will have to constitute the bench," the CJI said.

The Supreme Court holidays are scheduled to be between May 23 to July 11.

The Supreme Court in March 2020 had refused to refer the pleas to a larger bench of seven judges. The matter was being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench presided by then Justice N V Ramana and comprising Justices S K Kaul, R Subhash Reddy, B R Gavai and Surya Kant. The matters haven’t been heard since then due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Justice R. Subhash Reddy retired this January.

A batch of petitions had been filed in the matter after the scrapping of Article 370 including that of private individuals, lawyers, activists and political parties like the National Conference, Sajjad Lone-led J&K Peoples Conference and CPI (M) leader Mohd Yousuf Tarigami.

The Centre on August 5, 2019 had scrapped the provision of Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir now stands bifurcated into two Union territories i.e. J&K with a legislative assembly and Ladakh without one.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Article 370 abrogation of Article 370 pleas against abrogation of Article 370 
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp