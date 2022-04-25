Unhappy with Gujarat Congress leadership, not Rahul or Priyanka, says Hardik

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Congress leader Hardik Patel, who had recently praised the ruling BJP, on Monday said he is unhappy with the state party leadership and not Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Talking to reporters in Songadh in Tapi district, Hardik, who is the working president of the state Congress, also refuted media reports claiming he will soon join the BJP.

"I have said it earlier too. I am unhappy with the state leadership, not Rahul Gandhi or Priyankaji. My only problem with the state leadership is that the party must give responsibilities to strong and committed people as state Assembly elections are approaching," Patel said.

The Congress must give opportunity and space to those who are working at the village-level in order to strengthen the party, he added.

Requesting people to not read much between the lines or spread rumours about his "unhappiness", Hardik said the Congress was like a family where members were free to raise questions and express their views.

Hardik also refuted some media reports indicating he would join the BJP before the Assembly elections, likely to be held in December this year.

"People talk about so many things. When Joe Biden was elected as US President, I praised him because the Vice President (Kamala Harris) was of Indian descent. Does that mean that I am joining Joe Biden's party? In politics, if our enemy is good and worth appreciating, we have to keep that in mind too," he said.

"If they (BJP) are good at decision making, we also need to make quick decisions. If you waste time, people will eventually drift away from us. There are many who want to strengthen the party. My only point is such youngsters must get space in the party," said Hardik.