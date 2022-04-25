STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal: 14-year-old girl immolates self over threat to withdraw rape attempt complaint 

Two men, with their faces covered, came to the girl's house on April 13 when she was alone and threatened her to withdraw the complaint or else she will be raped and her family murdered.

Published: 25th April 2022 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

immolation

Image used for representation. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

JALPAIGURI: A 14-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries on Monday after fighting for her life for nearly a fortnight following setting herself ablaze in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district over an alleged threat to withdraw a police complaint regarding a rape attempt on her, prompting her family to demand a CBI inquiry into the incident.

A man allegedly tried to rape the girl when she was alone at her residence in Maynaguri police station area on February 28 but as she raised an alarm, the accused fled the spot.

Her family had filed a police complaint and the accused was arrested, but he subsequently secured bail.

Two men, with their faces covered, came to the girl's house on April 13 when she was alone and threatened her to withdraw the complaint or else she will be raped and her family murdered.

The terrified girl set herself ablaze on the next day, but was rescued and admitted to Jalpaiguri hospital, and later shifted to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, where she died early on Monday.

"We had formed a medical board and special care was provided to her. But she had more than 60 per cent burns and the infection spread rapidly.

We tried our best to save her but she succumbed to her injuries around 5 AM on Monday," NBMCH Principal Dr Indrajit Saha said.

Jalpaiguri Superintendent of Police Debarshi Dutta said that all the four accused in the case have been arrested and remanded to 14 days in judicial custody.

The girl's parents, however, demanded that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation for an impartial probe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rape attempt Suicide
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp