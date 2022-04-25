Yogi govt completes a month in office, sets deadlines to fulfill manifesto promises

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With the Yogi government 2.0 completing a month in office on Monday, it has taken several decisions on employment, housing, farmers and other issues affecting the common man. The first and foremost decision taken by Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet was according extension to the free ration scheme for three months. The scheme had great traction among the electorate in the recently concluded Assembly elections and helped the party register a convincing win.

In another major decision, a deadline of six months was fixed to construct over 2.5 lakh houses for the poor. To address the issue of unemployment which was one of the major poll planks of the opposition in the 2022 polls, the state government announced recruitment for over 10,000 posts lying vacant in the government sector within the first 100 days of the second tenure. Moreover, on the lines of smart city concept, smart villages will be developed for which an action plan is being readied.

Meanwhile, immediately after taking the oath of office and secrecy, UP CM Yogi Adityanath spelt out the priorities of his government to his newly-appointed ministers asking them to set targets of 100 days, six months, one year, two year and five years to fulfill the promises made by the party in its Sankalp Patra (manifesto) at the time of state elections while keeping an eye on Mission 2024 when PM Modi will seek another term for the party at the Centre.

According to BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi, all the ministers are co-ordinating well to meet the target fixed by them for the first 100 days in their respective departments.

In the wake of communal flare-ups in a number of states on Ram Navami, CM Yogi took precautionary measures by issuing directives against mounting loudspeakers and microphones at religious places. The government order also made it clear that the sound of loudspeakers already clamped should be confined within the premises only.

After Delhi’s Jahangirpuri violence, the CM put a ban on religious processions making prior permission mandatory for them.

Other important decisions include rehabilitation of 63 Hindu families who had come from East Pakistan 52 years ago by providing farming and residential rights over two acres of land.

On the law and order front, the bulldozer action continued unabated ensuring swift and strict action against criminals and mafia. The action led to seizure of property worth Rs 200 crore within a month. In fact, bulldozers were run over 100 illegal properties belonging to mafia and criminals. However, the Chief Minister also issued instruction to law enforcement agencies not to take the bulldozer action against the poor and shopkeepers.

Similarly, to mitigate the plight related to arrears of sugarcane farmers, the UP Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to make a payment of Rs 8,000 crore within 100 days. The instructions in this regard were issued by the CM soon after assuming office.

Fulfilling the promise made in the Sankalp Patra, the government has started distributing tablets and smart phones to students. In the first 30 days, around 10 lakh students have benefited from the scheme.