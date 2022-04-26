STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After Ram Navami violence, demolition drive begins in riot-hit Himmatnagar

Adequate security has been deployed in the area, officials said.

Published: 26th April 2022 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Bulldozer has been launched by the municipality to remove illegal encroachments in Himmatnagar area of Sabarkantha district on Tuesday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

HIMMATNAGAR: Civic authorities have started a demolition drive against illegal structures in Gujarat's Himmatnagar city, where a communal clash had broken out during the Ram Navami celebration earlier this month, officials said on Tuesday.

Bulldozers were being used to remove encroachments in Chhapariya locality of Himmatnagar city in Sabarkantha district, they said.

"The municipality has started carrying out demolition in Chhapariya locality, which is close to where the communal clash had erupted on Ram Navami. Adequate security has been deployed in the area," Superintendent of Police Vishal Vaghela said.

A communal clash had broken out near Chhapariya area during a Ram Navami procession on April 10, when members from two communities resorted to pelting stones, leaving some people injured. Some vehicles were also set on fire during the clash.

The Anand district administration had also earlier carried out a demolition drive using bulldozers to remove structures owned by people allegedly involved in communal clashes in Khambhat town there during the Ram Navami celebration.

On April 10, a Ram Navami procession was also allegedly pelted with stones in Khambhat town. One person was killed and several others were injured in the ensuing violence.

