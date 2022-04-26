Jagat Prakash Nadda trip to resolve Rajasthan feud

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Rajasthan next month with the mission to check the infighting, factionalism and leadership tussle in the state unit. The visit was scheduled after the party’s Rajasthan unit leaders met him recently in Delhi.

According to sources, during his proposed trip on May 10-11, Nadda is likely to visit Suratgarh and Hanumangarh for party related works. “The main issue before Nadda right now is to end the factionalism and infighting among the state leaders, particularly the Vasundhara Raje and Satish Punia camps,” a senior leader said.

The infighting has demoralised the BJP cadres and “it is imperative for our national president to visit regularly and take charge all matters”, said the source. Besides addressing the internal squabbles, re-invigorating the party’s electoral machinery ahead of next year’s Assembly polls will also be on Nadda’s agenda, according to party sources. He is expected to give a pep talk to the party cadres and exhort them to expose the faultlines in the ruling Congress more aggressively on all public and social platforms, source hinted.

“There are about 21 months in our hand to raise issues against the Congress government which is working on anti- Hindutava agenda and overlooking development. That would be our main poll planks,” said a senior BJP leader.

Besides, the BJP chief will also look to launch the party’s outreach to various sections.There are six prominent schedule tribes in Rajashthan who play a crucial role in deciding the electoral prospects of a party. “With a view to bring them in favour of the party, the BJP has planned a wider outreach to ST voters through development and the renewed Hindutava issues,” a BJP source said.

Riot accused in CM’s Iftar party

Jaipur: An Iftar party thrown by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot which was attended by a prime accused in the communal violence that erupted in Jhalawar district last year has kicked up a storm. The opposition BJP has latched on to Asif Asadi’s presence at the party and claims it reflects the appeasement policy of the Gehlot government. BJP MLA from Jhalawar, Pratap Singh Singhvi, said that Asif Asadi and councillor Hassan Khan were the main accused in the riots and arson in the town on April 11, 2021. According to sources, Hassan was also present at the party along with Asif, and both had received invitation from the Chief Minister’s Office.