Judicial Vista: Issue of infrastructure can be looked into, Centre tells SC

By Express News Service

New Delhi: The Central government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the matter of space constraints & judicial infrastructure can be looked into by it in consultation with the apex court registry and the petitioner. On Monday, the court had asked the Central government to explain its stand on a plea by a lawyer seeking direction to prepare the layout and execute the work of construction of "Judicial Vista" over the land adjoining the present premises of the top court.

The court highlighted how the corridors are always overcrowded and there is a need to address the issue.

"We do not go around in the corridors. It is horrible. Something has to be done by the Centre," Justice Vineet Saran said, adding it can only guide on the issue since the petition has brought attention to this matter.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said that the matter is not being considered as adversarial litigation.

The next date of hearing is on July 20.

A division bench comprising Justice Vineet Saran and Justice JK Maheshwari said that the apex court needs proper infrastructure to carry out its judicial functions.

"… Judicial Vista in a planned way is a logical and correct thing," the Court orally had said.

The writ petition was filed seeking directions directing to the departments/ministries of the Union of India to prepare the layout and execute the work of construction of "Judicial Vista" over the land adjoining the present premises of this Court enabling access to better and dignified working conditions for the Judges, the members of the Bar and the officials of the registry of this Court as well as to provide better facilities to the litigants visiting the premises of this Court for hearing of their cases.

The plea filed by Ardhendumauli Kumar Prasad says that the plea has been filed in the interest of infrastructural independence of the judiciary across the country by the establishment of an independent Central authority under the administration of Chief Justice of India for the purposes of catering to the infrastructural requirement of judicial forum across the country.

The petition has also said that as per the information available on the website of the Ministry of Law and Justice, while there is sanctioned strength of 24291 Judicial officers in the country, there are only 20115 Court Halls available, only 17705 residential units for the judges of subordinate Judiciary.

"The present writ petition in the public interest is being filed in view of the infrastructural deficit in this Court in terms of the space and other infrastructure for the smooth functioning of this Court, keeping in mind the needs of the Judges, the Registry and its staff, the Senior Advocates, Advocates on Record and the Advocates, their staff, and most importantly the Litigants, and seeks a direction for the construction and development of a "Judicial Vista", " the plea reads.

(With agency inputs)

