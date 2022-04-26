Dharam Sansad hate speech case: SC raps Uttarakhand on hate speech ahead of event in Roorkie

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday rapped Uttarakhand government on the preventive measures at the Dharam Sansad event to be held in Roorkie tomorrow.

The top court has asked the state to ensure that no untoward statement is said at the event.

“Uttarakhand submits that all preventive measures have been taken in this matter and the concerned authority are confident that no such statements would be made in the event. All such steps will be taken in this regard. This shall be placed on record by the chief secretary...” Justice AM Khanwilkar said.

The Chief Secretary of the state of Uttarakhand has been asked to take preventive measures and place the details on record by May 9.

The top court expressed anguish when state of Uttarakhand’s counsel said that the matters are being effectively dealt by the concerned authorities.

“We are doing our duty... There is a colour being painted on a certain community. The community you are trying to protect is also doing this. We are taking steps... We are registering FIRs and taking actions.” The counsel said.

The top court came down heavily on this and said that FIRs are registered after the event has take place, and they are concerned with the preventive measures in the matter.

“There is no problem of trust. What we see on the ground is a different thing. This is not the way you address this...We don't want to your assurance, you'll be held accountable if something like that happens again. You are not doing a favour to anyone but abiding by our instructions.” The court orally remarked.

The Supreme Court on April 22 had asked Delhi Police to file a better affidavit on the alleged hate speech at the Dharam sansad event in Delhi.

Delhi Police in an affidavit filed before the apex court has denied the allegations of hate speech in Dharam sansad events held in Delhi during December 2021.

The top court was hearing the petition that sought probe into allegations of hate speech at the “dharam sansad” in Haridwar and Delhi in December 2021.