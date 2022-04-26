STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dharam Sansad hate speech case: SC raps Uttarakhand on hate speech ahead of event in Roorkie

The top court has asked the state to ensure that no untoward statement is said at the event. 

Published: 26th April 2022 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday rapped Uttarakhand government on the preventive measures at the Dharam Sansad event to be held in Roorkie tomorrow.  

The top court has asked the state to ensure that no untoward statement is said at the event. 

“Uttarakhand submits that all preventive measures have been taken in this matter and the concerned authority are confident that no such statements would be made in the event. All such steps will be taken in this regard. This shall be placed on record by the chief secretary...” Justice AM Khanwilkar said.

The Chief Secretary of the state of Uttarakhand has been asked to take preventive measures and place the details on record by May 9.

The top court expressed anguish when state of Uttarakhand’s counsel said that the matters are being effectively dealt by the concerned authorities.

“We are doing our duty... There is a colour being painted on a certain community. The community you are trying to protect is also doing this. We are taking steps... We are registering FIRs and taking actions.” The counsel said.

The top court came down heavily on this and said that FIRs are registered after the event has take place, and they are concerned with the preventive measures in the matter. 

“There is no problem of trust. What we see on the ground is a different thing. This is not the way you address this...We don't want to your assurance, you'll be held accountable if something like that happens again. You are not doing a favour to anyone but abiding by our instructions.” The court orally remarked. 

The Supreme Court on April 22 had asked Delhi Police to file a better affidavit on the alleged hate speech at the Dharam sansad event in Delhi. 

Delhi Police in an affidavit filed before the apex court has denied the allegations of hate speech in Dharam sansad events held in Delhi during December 2021.

The top court was hearing the petition that sought probe into allegations of hate speech at the “dharam sansad” in Haridwar and Delhi in December 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharam Sansad Uttarakhand Chief secretary sc Supreme Court Roorkie
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp