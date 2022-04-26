STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan High Court notice to Pilot camp MLAs in 2-yr-old plea

In July 2020, while holding the posts of party president and deputy CM, Pilot, along with 18 Congress MLAs, had rebelled against the government.

Published: 26th April 2022 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan High Court

Rajasthan High Court (File photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  The Rajasthan High Court has issued notices to 18 Congress MLAs, including Sachin Pilot, on a two-year-old petition challenging the notice issued by Assembly Speaker under the anti-defection law during their rebellion against the Ashok Gehlot government. The court has sought their response by May 25. 

In July 2020, while holding the posts of party president and deputy CM, Pilot, along with 18 Congress MLAs, had rebelled against the government. During the rebellion, Speaker CP Joshi issued notices to the rebel MLAs under the anti-defection law. PR Meena, on behalf of the Pilot camp, had challenged this notice in the high court. Later in August 2020, the Pilot camp and CM Gehlot’s camp reconciled. 

Despite reconciliation, the petition in connection with the notice has been remaining pending in the high court. Among the MLAs who have been issued notices, five are ministers.  They include ministers Vishvendra Singh, Hemaram Chaudhary, Ramesh Meena, Brijendra Ola, and Murarilal Meena.  

During the hearing on Monday, it was argued that all the rebel MLAs have returned to the Congress party and many of them have also become ministers in the Gehlot cabinet. So, there is no point in pursuing the case. Upon this,  the high court has asked the legislators to file their response.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan High Court Congress MLA
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp