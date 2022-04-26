Rajasthan High Court notice to Pilot camp MLAs in 2-yr-old plea

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan High Court has issued notices to 18 Congress MLAs, including Sachin Pilot, on a two-year-old petition challenging the notice issued by Assembly Speaker under the anti-defection law during their rebellion against the Ashok Gehlot government. The court has sought their response by May 25.

In July 2020, while holding the posts of party president and deputy CM, Pilot, along with 18 Congress MLAs, had rebelled against the government. During the rebellion, Speaker CP Joshi issued notices to the rebel MLAs under the anti-defection law. PR Meena, on behalf of the Pilot camp, had challenged this notice in the high court. Later in August 2020, the Pilot camp and CM Gehlot’s camp reconciled.

Despite reconciliation, the petition in connection with the notice has been remaining pending in the high court. Among the MLAs who have been issued notices, five are ministers. They include ministers Vishvendra Singh, Hemaram Chaudhary, Ramesh Meena, Brijendra Ola, and Murarilal Meena.

During the hearing on Monday, it was argued that all the rebel MLAs have returned to the Congress party and many of them have also become ministers in the Gehlot cabinet. So, there is no point in pursuing the case. Upon this, the high court has asked the legislators to file their response.