Appeal seeking judicial probe of communal clash dismissed

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea that sought a judicial inquiry by a commission headed by a retired Chief Justice of India into the incidents of communal violence during the recent Ram Navami-Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in several states.

A bench comprising Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice BR Gavai was hearing a PIL filed by a lawyer who said that the situation is alarming and only a one-sided investigation was going on. “You want a judicial enquiry by a former Chief Justice of India? Is anyone free?... You find out and tell us... Don’t ask for such reliefs which cannot be granted by this court. Dismissed,” Justice Nageswara Rao said.

The plea had sought directions to set up a similar committee to inquire into the action of ‘bulldozer justice’ in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. “Such actions are absolutely discriminatory and do not fit into the notion of democracy and rule of law,” the plea submitted.