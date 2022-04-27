STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Appeal seeking judicial probe of communal clash dismissed

A bench comprising Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice BR Gavai was hearing a PIL filed by a lawyer who said that the situation is alarming and only a one-sided investigation was going on. 

Published: 27th April 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea that sought a judicial inquiry by a commission headed by a retired Chief Justice of India into the incidents of communal violence during the recent Ram Navami-Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in several states.

A bench comprising Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice BR Gavai was hearing a PIL filed by a lawyer who said that the situation is alarming and only a one-sided investigation was going on. “You want a judicial enquiry by a former Chief Justice of India? Is anyone free?... You find out and tell us... Don’t ask for such reliefs which cannot be granted by this court. Dismissed,” Justice Nageswara Rao said.

The plea had sought directions to set up a similar committee to inquire into the action of ‘bulldozer justice’ in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. “Such actions are absolutely discriminatory and do not fit into the notion of democracy and rule of law,” the plea submitted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Ram Navami
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp