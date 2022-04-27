STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As temperatures rise, PM Narendra Modi asks states for fire audits of hospitals

PM Narendra Modi asked states to undertake safety audits, especially of hospitals, citing rising cases of fire incidents.

Published: 27th April 2022 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked states to undertake safety audits, especially of hospitals, citing rising cases of fire incidents amid searing heat in many parts of the country.

In a meeting with chief ministers over the COVID-19 situation, the prime minister said there has been a rise in fire incidents in forests and important buildings, including hospitals, as he observed that the mercury levels are rising above normal.

Many fire tragedies involving hospitals had happened last year claiming many innocent lives.

It was a difficult time as many heart-rending tragedies occurred, Modi said.

Urging chief ministers to take adequate fire safety measures, he said, "They should carry out fire audits, especially of hospitals, and monitor the exercise to minimise such incidents and the loss of innocent lives."

