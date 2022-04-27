STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee asks Education Minister to announce summer vacation in schools, colleges from May 2

Mamata Banerjee stated that the move would also protect children from chances of contracting COVID-19, if there was a surge in infections in Bengal, as was the case in some other states.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: In the wake of the prevailing heat wave conditions, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged the state education minister to announce the onset of summer vacation in schools and colleges from May 2.

"I will urge education minister Bratya Basu to announce May 2 as the date for the onset of summer vacations in schools, colleges and universities. Ask the private schools to implement this, too," Banerjee said during an administrative review meeting at the state secretariat.

She said that her office has received reports of several incidents falling ill due to the scorching heat.

