Five Rajasthan government officials fined for ignoring pleas under transparency law

The Commission imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the Hanumangarh Zila Parishad's chief executive officer for ignoring an RTI application for two-and-a-half years.

Published: 27th April 2022 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Information Commission has fined five government officials for ignoring applications under the transparency law in five separate cases.

While two officials of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Department were imposed fines of Rs 10,000 each in two separate cases, three others have been fined Rs 5,000 each, the Commission said in a statement.

The Commission imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the Hanumangarh Zila Parishad's chief executive officer for ignoring an RTI application for two-and-a-half years.

The commission imposed the fine on the officer after he neither appeared before it nor filed his reply despite being given an opportunity to have his say in the proceeding.

Similarly, a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on the Khajuwala development officer in Bikaner district on an appeal by the complainant alleging that he was not being informed of various development work in the area.

Even after a lapse of more than two years, the officer did not bother to provide information, the complainant said in his appeal to the Commission.

The three other officials who were fined Rs 5,000 each in as many cases, included Chittorgarh's chief medical and health officer, Banswara's district transport officer and a chief block education Officer in Ganganagar district.

The commission has also ordered that the penalty amount be recovered from the salaries of erring officers.

