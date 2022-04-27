STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah seeks GST exemption on newspaper printing paper

The cost of one ton of imported printing paper was $300 or Rs 23,000 before the pandemic, and it has reached about Rs 55,000-Rs 60,000 now.

Published: 27th April 2022 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has requested the Centre to exempt printing paper of newspapers from the purview of Goods and Services Taxes (GST), saying many regulatory policies have affected their operations and finances.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Siddaramaiah said, "I urge you to remove GST on printing paper, create differentiation between Registrar of the Newspapers of India (RNI) registered and unregistered agencies at the time of purchasing printing papers, and provide incentive to printing paper manufacturing units that make quality paper from cellulose fibres."

According to Siddaramaiah, the tax on printing paper for RNI registered agencies before GST implementation was at three per cent, and it was increased to five per cent under GST system.

This is an increase of 68 per cent in taxes on printing paper.

"The GST for unregistered agencies is at 12 per cent. As there is no mechanism to differentiate between registered and unregistered agencies at purchasing point, the unregistered agencies are purchasing printing paper at five per cent instead of 12 per cent, creating shortage of papers for registered agencies. This shortage has also resulted in increase in the cost of printing papers as well. The government has to consider reducing the GST rates for registered agencies and create a differentiating mechanism to identify registered and unregistered agencies," the former CM said in the letter, a copy of which was shared with the media.

Supply chain disruptions due to pandemic, labour shortage, raw material cost, shortage of shipping containers and fuel price hike have contributed to drastic increase in printing prices, he noted.

"The cost of one ton of imported printing paper was $300 or Rs 23,000 before the pandemic, and it has reached about Rs 55,000-Rs 60,000 now. Nearly 56 per cent of paper was imported and 44 per cent was manufactured domestically," Siddaramaiah, who is the leader of opposition in the Karnataka assembly said.

Referring to the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, he said since most of the imports are from Russia and Europe, the disruption has increased drastically due to the war.

Siddaramaiah also pointed out that the cost of printing paper having doubled in last two years and increase in GST have caused a huge burden on print media houses to sustainably continue the printing of newspapers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah GST Goods And Services Taxes Karnataka
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp