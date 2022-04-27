STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Fresh charges filed against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad in Bihar court

The case relates to the violation of the model code of conduct and instigating people at a public meeting during assembly polls at Terasia village near Hajipur on September 27, 2015.

Published: 27th April 2022 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Trouble for Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad seems to be far from over. On Wednesday, charges were framed against him in Bihar's Hajipur court in connection with a case related to violation of election commission's model code of conduct and inflammatory remarks at a public meeting.

Lalu Prasad is currently undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, after being released on bail from Ranchi high court in connection with the Doranda district treasury excess withdrawal case, an off shoot of multi-crore animal husbandry scam in undivided Bihar. Lalu is a named accused in a case lodged with Ganga Bridge police station in Vaishali district.

The case relates to the violation of the model code of conduct and instigating people at a public meeting during assembly polls at Terasia village near Hajipur on September 27, 2015. The case was lodged on the written complaint of then circle officer Niranjan Kumar, who was deployed at the venue of the public meeting as a magistrate. On October 2, 2015, the investigating officer submitted the chargesheet in the case. The court took cognisance on February 11, 2019.

On April 18 this year, Lalu was deposed before the court through a video conferencing system. Though Lalu denied the charges levelled against him, charges were framed by the court on Wednesday. “Now the trial will start in the case,” an assistant public prosecutor said.

Meanwhile, RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said that Lalu Prasad is likely to visit Patna on April 30. He will be released from AIIMS-Delhi on Thursday and leave for Patna after staying at his eldest daughter Misa Bharti's Delhi residence for a couple of days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lalu Prasad Yadav RJD AIIMS Lalu Prasad case
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp