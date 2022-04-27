STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goa government appeals people to wear masks in public but no compulsion: CM Pramod Sawant

Pramod Sawant said the Goa government will appeal to people to wear masks in public places considering the possibility of another wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 27th April 2022 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 07:07 PM

Face Mask

Face Mask (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the state government will appeal to people to wear masks in public places considering the possibility of another wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to reporters after attending a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took stock of the COVID-19 situation on Wednesday, Sawant said that wearing masks in public places is not compulsory and people found without the protective gear will not be penalised.

"Considering the possibility of another wave of COVID-19 infection, we will appeal to people to wear masks in public places though it is not mandatory," the chief minister said.

The COVID-19 situation in Goa is under control, as only seven cases were reported in the state on Tuesday and no patient was hospitalised, he said.

The coastal state is ready with all the necessary infrastructure to face another wave of COVID-19 infection, Sawant added.

Goa has so far recorded 2,45,395 COVID-19 cases and 3,832 fatalities due to the infection.

