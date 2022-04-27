In a first, Army Lieutenant Colonels join CRPF

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s biggest Central Armed Police Force — the Central Reserve Police Force — has approved the deputation of Army’s Lieutenant Colonels into the force. Confirming the development, a source said, “There are two Lieutenant Colonels who have joined the force on deputation of three years.” The two officers have joined as specialists in the Engineering Cadre and they will subsequently move out to Kolkata and Guwahati. Overall, there are four Commandants (Engineers).

The vacancy was advertised for all ministries and government departments. A total of six applications were received by CRPF, which included those from the Army, General Reserve Engineering Force and others.

The CRPF, with a strength of more than 3 lakh personnel, is the leading force for the internal security of the country. It is handling counter-insurgency, counter-terrorism and left-wing extremism apart from handling duties related to installation security, polling duties and VIP security.

The varied postings across the country and expansion of the force has necessitated lots of civil work and this is another reason why the deputation of Lieutenant Colonels was approved. This development will also bring in specialised personnel into the force, said a CRPF officer. Another officer said this move can initiate the process of cross deputation for CRPF cadre officers.