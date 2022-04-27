STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Allahabad HC judge withdraws from bench hearing Ashish Mishra's bail plea

While cancelling Ashish Mishra's bail, the Supreme Court had  asked the high court to decide his bail plea afresh and the plea came up for hearing before Justice Singh's bench.

Published: 27th April 2022 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: An Allahabad High Court judge withdrew himself on Wednesday from a bench hearing the bail plea of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra Monu in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Justice Rajeev Singh of the Lucknow bench of the high court, who had granted bail to Ashish Mishra earlier, recused himself from hearing it again after the Supreme Court cancelled his bail order last week on April 18.

While cancelling Mishra's bail, the Supreme Court had also asked the high court to decide his bail plea afresh and the plea came up for hearing before Justice Singh's bench.

But he recused himself from hearing it afresh.

Justice Singh, however, gave no reason for withdrawing himself from the single-judge bench hearing the bail plea.

The next hearing of the bail plea too was not scheduled and it would be fixed for the next hearing after the constitution of a new bench to hear it, a court official said.

Ashish Mishra had been arrested in the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which eight people, including four farmers and a journalist, were killed and several others were injured when a convoy of SUVs, including a Thar allegedly owned by Ajay Mishra, had run over a group of protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri.

In the violence that followed, two BJP workers and the driver of the Thar vehicle too were killed.

The farmers were protesting against the then Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area on October 3 last year.

According to the FIR lodged in the case, Ashish Mishra was sitting in one of the cars.

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court had granted regular bail to Ashish Mishra, observing that the present case was one of "accident by hitting with the vehicle".

But the Supreme Court cancelled the bail, saying that the victims were denied "a fair and effective hearing" by the Allahabad High Court, which adopted a "myopic view of the evidence".

The top court had also Ashish Mishra to surrender before the court and asked the high court to hear Mishra's bail plea afresh.

Mishra had surrendered before the court of Lakhimpur Kheri's chief judicial magistrate on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Lakhimpur Kheri Ashish Mishra Allahabad ​HC Allahabad High Court
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp