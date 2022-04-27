STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh: Case against bureaucrat as IRS officer wife accuses him of dowry harassment

Bundas is currently posted as the deputy secretary of Forest Department, while his wife, the complainant, is an IRS officer.

Published: 27th April 2022 07:27 PM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh police have registered a case against a 38-year-old Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer after his wife, also a government officer, lodged a complaint, accusing him and his family members of harassing her for dowry, an official said on Wednesday.

Bundas, a 2011 batch officer, is currently posted as the deputy secretary of Forest Department, while his wife, the complainant, is an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, police said.

"Based on the complaint lodged by his wife, a case was registered against IAS officer Mohit Bundas, his mother and sister on Tuesday night for dowry harassment and assault," Bhopal's Mahila Police Station in-charge Ajita Nair said.

The IAS officer was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation), she said.

No arrest has been made in this connection so far, she said.

